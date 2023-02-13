Congressmen wait for information on object shot down over Lake Huron

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The intrigue continues after three mysterious objects were shot out of the sky by the U.S. military over the past week and are still unidentified.
The latest happened over Lake Huron.
A little over a week ago, we told you a suspected Chinese spy balloon was shot down off the coast of the Carolinas. It's not clear if the Lake Huron object came from China, but until theories and rumors are running rampant.
"I have no reason to believe this is a UFO," said Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin.
She made that statement after the military on Sunday wouldn't rule out extraterrestrials as it tries to identify what was shot down by fighter jets over Lake Huron, about 15 miles off the coast of Alpena. Another theory she's heard?
"An academic who put up some sort of sensing device," Slotkin said.
Recovery efforts of the object continue.
"Lake Huron has been choppy so it's been difficult to recover," Slotkin said.
Congressman John Moolenaar of Midland wants to know where the latest objects came from and what they are designed to do.
He said the object shot down over Lake Huron was octagon shaped flying at about 20,000 feet. It could have posed a threat to civilian aircraft and that's why it was shot down.
"The way its described, it's not a balloon. But at the same time, there could have been a balloon inside a container that was propelling it," Moolenaar said.
So not like the suspected China spy balloon, but he said it doesn't rule out that the object came from China as well.
"I am concerned that they have an active program of surveillance using balloons and different objects. We need to better understand that and view that as a threat," Moolenaar said.
Congressman Dan Kildee of Flint was actually flying over Lake Huron at the time the object was spotted over the lake.
He is hoping to get more information soon on what exactly was over the northern part of the state Sunday, and perhaps an object like that has passed over Michigan before.
"Greater degree of technology being applied, that we are suddenly being able to detect objects that were previously undetectable or if they were detected were dismissed as anomalies," says Kildee.
As of late Monday afternoon, debris from the object shot down over Lake Huron has not been recovered.