Conservation groups mark fifth year of sturgeon restoration program

CHESANING, Mich. (WJRT) - Friday marks the fifth year of Lake Sturgeon release in Michigan rivers as the Department of Natural Resources helps the threatened species get back on its fins.
"It's so exciting because, you know, going through all the DNR museums and all the state parks, learning about the sturgeon, it's fantastic to be able to get the population back up and going," attendee Ben Zamora told ABC12.
He and his wife Kristen were among the many people who got to personally release young sturgeon into the Shiawassee river on Friday.
Conservation Fund Director Michael Kelly said the Lake Sturgeon took hundreds of millions of years to evolve, but humans only needed a few decades to threaten it.
In the 1800s, adult sturgeons were targeted by fishermen and their eggs were served for caviar.
Kelly said he's touched by the public's interest in restoration.
KELLY "It's terrific to have as many people as we saw come out today at this release and the others- simply bringing others down to the river is a success story," he said.
For the kids who got to help out, the feel of the sturgeon is something they'll never forget.
"It was very bony. It looks like a fork," said Tommy.
"It felt like rocks, at like, the edges," added his sister Riley
Kelly said they've let roughly 4,500 sturgeon into the water over the past five years.
But it will take decades to see a full recovery.
Bringing back the Sturgeon is a team project involving multiple conservation groups.
In total, Kelly said they released hundreds of fish into the Shiawassee, Flint, and Tittabawassee Rivers.