Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Thursday June 29th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Thursday June 29th to be an action day for elevated levels
of fine particulate (PM2.5) for southeast Michigan counties.
Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
to UNHEALTHY range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state of Michigan and will continue through Thursday, June 29th. The
Air Quality Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the VERY UNHEALTHY range.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/

Construction of Midland Community Center underway

  • Updated
  • 0

Construction at the Midland Community Center is well underway as the steel structure and masonry are in place.

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Construction of the new Midland Community Center is well underway.

The steel structure and masonry are in place after more than 40,000 hours of labor.

The current building is 65 years old and serves between 4,000 - 5,000 people every Saturday, that's according to Greater Midland.

The building will feature a multi-use pool, pickleball courts, and an early care and education center. 

"So in the new building it's going to be a lot more intentionally designed," says the Midland Community Center Director, Andrea Secrease. "Though the footprint is smaller, it's going to be utilized a whole lot more."

Construction is expected to wrap up next year and replace the existing building.

