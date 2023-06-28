Construction of Midland Community Center underway

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Construction of the new Midland Community Center is well underway.
The steel structure and masonry are in place after more than 40,000 hours of labor.
The current building is 65 years old and serves between 4,000 - 5,000 people every Saturday, that's according to Greater Midland.
The building will feature a multi-use pool, pickleball courts, and an early care and education center.
"So in the new building it's going to be a lot more intentionally designed," says the Midland Community Center Director, Andrea Secrease. "Though the footprint is smaller, it's going to be utilized a whole lot more."
Construction is expected to wrap up next year and replace the existing building.