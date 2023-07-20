Consumers Energy gives safety tips on what to do during a storm

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Storms can develop quickly, so planning ahead may provide some relief. Some tips can also help avoid putting yourself in danger.
Consumers Energy gives tips on what to do before, during, and after the storm.
"One of the things we do on a week to week basis is we track weather and we have regular calls about this sort of thing, so we knew this storm was coming and we have taken steps to prepare for it. We have pre-staged crews in the Saginaw and Flint area because we did expect they would be pretty hard hit today," said Tracy Wimmer, spokesperson for Consumers Energy.
And whether you are at home, or in you're car the safest place is to stay exactly where you are.
"In situations like this where we know there are going to be some pretty strong winds, avoid fly way hazards, stay inside, if you have patio furniture or grills and things like that, get them inside if possible in a garage or make sure they're anchored down pretty well because those can end up posing bigger dangers when the winds come through," said Wimmer.
If the weather does cause a power outage to your home, Consumers website does provide restoration time.
"We always want people to remember we can't predict the weather even though we are preparing and doing everything to prepare. If some of these wind gusts are as high as we expect them to be, it's possible that we could run into complicated situations with restoration and that can take a little bit longer, so we are really grateful for everyone's patience," she added.