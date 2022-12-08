Consumers Energy helping thousands of families with heating bills

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Ahead of the holiday and the wintry season, Consumers Energy provides $7.25 million to help customers in need pay their heating bills, providing a lifeline to thousands of families.
This year with inflation, the price of natural gas, and the holidays - it's tough for a lot of families like Ashley Tasker's to heat up their homes.
So, this monetary donation could not come at a better time.
"It's been a lot of help. I was very worried that we were going to lose our electricity and that wouldn't've been good, especially for my daughter," said Houghton Lake mom Ashley Tasker. "I am currently a single mom and now with the help of this I've actually been able to start getting my daughter Christmas presents."
As natural gas costs have climbed this year, Houghton lake mother Ashley Tasker saw her heating bill double.
Tasker and her one year old daughter are just one of the Michigan families whose holiday will be a little warmer this year because Consumers Energy is reaching out to help.
"That corporate gift means we are able to help that many more people and keep our program sustainable," said Tom Petit, Grant Coordinator for Roscommon County United Way.
Consumers Energy dispersed the $7.25 million throughout eight Michigan non-profit organizations to help people directly with their heat bills.
Those organizations include:
- The Salvation Army
- TrueNorth Community Services
- United Way of South Central Michigan
- Roscommon County United Way
- United Way for Southeastern Michigan
- The Society of St. Vincent de Paul
- The Superior Watershed Partnership
- Michigan Veterans Trust Fund
Tom Pettit of Roscommon County United Way says $200,000 has been allocated to their ALICE program.
"It stands for asset limited income constrained employed. Basically it's the individuals and the families that used to be known as the working poor," Petit explained.
29% of the population households in Roscommon County fall within the ALICE threshold and 14% actually live at or below poverty.
And with the cold temperatures right around the corner, those who need help need to ask for it sooner rather than later.
"Don't wait until the last minute, don't stuff that bill in the junk drawer in the kitchen and hope that it's going to take care of itself, reach out," said Petit.
If you or someone you know are in need of assistance this winter
the best way to reach out is to dial 2-1-1 which is a statewide database of resources where a live representative can assist and point you in the right direction.