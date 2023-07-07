Consumers Energy proposes pilot program to study burying lines in Michigan

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Consumers Energy recently announced a proposal of a pilot program to study burying lines.
The pilot program looks to improve electric service for nearly 2 million Michigan homes and businesses. Two Mid-Michigan counties, who are a part of the study, may be more protected from common outage causes.
"Every year both in the summer and in the winter, I mean really all month we get power outages in this neighborhood," said Chelsea, a resident near Genesee Road in Grand Blanc Township who experiences power outages fairly often.
"Maybe once or twice in this area, they've been so long that we've had to do our laundry elsewhere," she added. "I couldn't imagine not having anyone and just kind of being SOL, so yeah it definitely takes a toll."
Those frequent outages may soon be improved with the utility company's new pilot program. It's targeting circuits in Genesee, Iosco and 4 other counties in Michigan. In Genesee County, Consumer's is focusing on Genesee Road and Rogers Street where surrounding homes have frequently been in the dark.
"We already have 15 percent of our lines buried underground in subdivisions or places with really high population density and now this pilot program is expanding and looking at other landscapes and where it would make the most sense," said Tracy Wimmer, spokesperson for Consumers Energy.
Buried power lines are protected from common outage causes, including lightning, high winds, tornadoes, heavy snow, ice and falling tree limbs. Buried lines also reduce or eliminate downed wire electrocutions, fire hazards, vehicle collisions, and falling poles, improving public safety.
The proposal is pending approval from the Michigan Public Service Commission which will determine the cost of this project. The electrical provider says no significant amount of cost will be transferred to customers in any capacity.
"Of course, the first big hurdle is getting approval from MPSC," said Wimmer.
Consumers estimates this can improve resiliency 90 percent along circuits where lines are buried. The data from the pilot will allow Consumers Energy to pursue their goal of installing about 400 miles of underground lines annually.