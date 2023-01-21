 Skip to main content
Consumers Energy settling on monthly bill increase

  • Updated
  • 0

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Consumers Energy is settling with the Michigan Public Service Commission over the rates it will charge customers this year.

Under the agreement, monthly bills for Consumers customers will rise by a little under one percent, equaling about 75 cents for the average customer.

That's after a much higher initial request by Consumers, which was nearly cut in half.

Consumers will provide $15 million in automatic bill credits for all electric customers and $10 million in assistance will be made available for financially vulnerable households.

Anyone who needs help paying their bill should contact Consumers or call 2-1-1 for assistance.

