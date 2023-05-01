Controversial artwork outside Port Austin restaurant sparks debate

PORT AUSTIN, Mich. (WJRT) - The controversy is starting to simmer in Huron County over a piece of artwork that's been placed on the property of a restaurant.
Last week, pictures appeared on social media of the gold-colored statue in Port Austin. Some expressed concern that it promotes paganism and it offended the religious community.
There has been some explanation of the artwork and that has calmed things down a bit. But some people still are not crazy about "The Deity" and even its creators believe the name of the statue is causing most of the concern.
"The Deity," which can be defined as a God or of divine status, is a resin, foam and fiberglass sculpture with a ram's head. Artists Steve and Dorota Coy of the Detroit area created it.
About 10 years ago, they captured attention for their paintings on abandoned farms in tip of the Thumb. This one is a little different.
"Super-being connected to nature, so we were embracing the idea of this beautiful female figure that is sort of a healer -- the Mother Nature in the world that we live in and how it connects humans to it," Dorota Coy said of what the artwork represents.
When the picture first appeared on social media, others had different interpretations. Some wrote that it was paganism, pure evil or even a satanic abomination.
"There was no intention to offend anyone," Steve Coy said.
The statue sits on the property of Bird Creek Farms, which is a popular restaurant on M-25 just south of Port Austin's village limits.
Owner Todd Murawski took to social media to explain what the object was doing in the woods. He said it would be part of his vision to make an art trail, so patrons of the restaurant could eat a full meal and then tour the art.
Murawski already has a weathered-proof, Monet. He wants to inspire curiosity of the arts in a rural area.
"This open us up to talking about modern true deities that are around us every day," Murawski said.
Chris Boyle has been working to put Port Austin on the map as an art tourist destination.
"Its powerful. It's really powerful especially on a quiet afternoon or quiet morning," he said.
People can see the artwork and walk the trail during business hours at Bird Creek Farms.