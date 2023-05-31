Corunna Odyssey of the Mind wins Division 2 World Championship for first-time ever

CORUNNA, Mich. (WJRT) - After countless hours of hard work and problem-solving, 5th and 6th graders from Corunna Middle School are 2023 Division 2 Odyssey of the Mind world champions.
Odyssey of the Mind is the world's oldest international creative problem-solving competition. Kids from all over the world compete in the finals.
"Really the whole word like Hong Kong, Korea, South Korea, they all got to hear Corunna, Michigan won first place," said Isabel Bentler, member of the club.
For these students creativity has no limits.
"You have to stretch your creativity to make problems and solutions for stuff," said Asher Nellis, member of the club.
For 8 hours a week, the students built their mechanical devices and wood structures to present dramatic and technical performances at world finals.
"Our World Championship Team they picked problem two which is 'because I can,' so they had to solve the problem using 3 actions to complete a simple task like a Rube Goldberg device. So, they created their Rue Goldberg Device through mechanics, electronics, motors, switches," said Daniel Flynn, head coach of the group.
Coach Flynn is proud Corunna Middle School has been awarded for their hard work.
"It's our first division 2 one, so it's pretty exciting," said Flynn.
And since they won over the weekend on Saturday, they are remembering their favorite moments.
"It's just because you don't usually win worlds a lot. So, it was like it could've been a once in a lifetime moment, so it was very emotional," said Abigail Bentler, member of the group.