Corunna teen awaiting double lung transplant

CORUNNA, Mich. (WJRT) - A local 13-year-old boy -- awaiting a life-saving double lung transplant after enduring a life of illness and limitations.
ABC12 learned his courageous story.
Gavin Graham is a no-nonsense teen from Corunna with a dry sense of humor and love of gaming-- and has just one wish right now.
"That this lung transplant lasts me at least five to nine years. I want to live to see my friend graduate from college," he said.
Graham was born with cystic fibrosis. Here's how he describes it:
"The place is a rollercoaster, it comes up to you, steals your wallet, breaks every bone in your body, stares at you, laughs at you, dances on you and walks away," he said.
CF is a genetic condition known to cause the lungs to produce extra-thick, sticky mucus and clog airways, along with other complications.
"Sometimes I have a full coughing fit and I also randomly just cough," Graham said.
His mom, Joy, says though he has the most common mutation, his case has always been complicated, with many hospitalizations, sinus surgeries and medications...along with a feeding tube for a long time.
"They want us there as soon as possible, they're not sure if he got a bad infection, if his lungs would survive it," she said.
There, being St. Louis, Missouri's Children's Hospital where they've been traveling back and forth and now have to find housing to prepare for the transplant and months-long recovery.
"I wish we could go hang out with the friends he had when he was little," his sister Felecia said.
Graham's family affectionately describes him as a grumpy old man, but it's that unique humor and quirky personality that helps him get through.
"Not understanding that when they destroy the lungs there will be no lungs left. There will be nothing," he said.
Graham is allergic to the sun and spends his days on his YouTube channel as well as playing Minecraft, Roblox, Fortnite and Discord and he yearns to one day see his online peers in person.
"Meet these friends in real life," he said.
And while he doesn't complain about the hand he's been dealt, his advice to healthy people is simple:
"If you can do whatever you want go outside sometimes."
A link to the GoFundMe for Gavin's health and travel expenses is here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/lungs-for-gavin?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer
If you'd like to subscribe to Gavin's Youtube channel, it is: Poplayztwd