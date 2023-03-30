Costco applies for a store in Mundy Township: The rumors are true at last

MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) – The prospect of a Costco in Mundy Township has been the subject of local rumor for years.
The township confirmed that they received an application from the popular warehouse chain on Thursday morning.
The store would be located on an area of land off of Hill Road, across from the Gateway Center just off of U.S. 23. The total development space would be more than 120 acres.
Costco members Virginia Martyn and Kelsey Banks said that a local warehouse would come in handy.
“It’ll save me some gasoline money for sure,” said Martyn.
“I’m very excited, I currently drive to Auburn Hills to go to Costco,” said Banks. “Having one conveniently located will be great.”
Township manager Chad Young said that the location of where the Costco would be is in the heart of Mundy’s economy.
“It's where most of our commercial businesses are located,” said Young. “We think it has a very bright future.”
Before shovels can hit the ground, the Costco has to be approved.
The process will involve meetings with the trustees, public hearings and more.Township supervisor Tonya Ketzler said that roadwork will be another important factor.
“We're widening some roads. We're adding some intersection help lights so that we can keep traffic flowing,” said Ketzler.
ABC12 reached out to Costco, but hasn’t heard back.
Updates will become available as negotiations for Costco move forward.