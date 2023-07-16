Crash in Davison Township leaves one dead, two others injured

DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One woman is dead and two others were injured after a deadly crash in Davison Township.
The Davison Township Police Department says the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of North Irish Road and East Potter Road.
Investigators say a 29-year-old old Davison Township woman was speeding and did not stop at the intersection, crashing into another vehicle.
She was ejected from her vehicle and pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital.
The two people in the other vehicle were also transported to a hospital and are listed in good condition.
It is unknown if alcohol or other distractions were a factor in the crash at this point.
