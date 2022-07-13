Creators Wanted Experience encourages kids to explore manufacturing jobs

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - With the LPGA in full swing at the Midland Country Club, one attraction focused on piquing kids' interest in the manufacturing industry.
ABC12 News was there and saw the experience firsthand along with some of the 1,500-expected young visitors.
But, why manufacturing?
Experts say manufacturing is not what it once was and can offer young people a career path making even six figures, and that there is an alternative to getting a college degree.
"I think it's great for the kids to be able to see a hands on example of what manufacturing looks like and also knowing that it's so technologically advanced now I think that's critical for young kids to realize that there's lots of opportunity," said Kathy Brodhag.
And leaders say if we don't fill the manufacturing job loss by 2030, we face a $1 trillion loss to the GDP.
Jack and Matt's parents say they wouldn't hesitate encouraging their kids toward a job in manufacturing.
"Oh for sure. Anything that deals with electronics, science, math is something that they're very much interested in. So I think this is an extension of those interests for sure," said Jonathan Brodhag.
Creators Wanted takes people through a series of five escape rooms to create an immersive experience to get people excited about manufacturing careers and increase the positive perception of the sector.
"I like the first part, where it was like the questions and you could slide the arrows," said Matt Brodhag.
And they expect over 1,500 kids to take part in the experience this week.
"My favorite part was when me and my brother had to work together to get one door open with like teamwork and figuring out how to create a laser," said Jack Brodhag.
Their goal is to recruit 600,000 new manufacturers in the industry by 2025 by increasing enrollment in vocational and technical schools.
The Creators Wanted Experience along with a STEM Center and other activities will be on site until Saturday at the Midland Country Club. To learn more about what's happening at the Great Lakes Bay Invitational, visit our story on ABC12.com.