Crews battle fire at Buena Vista Twp. scrap metal facility

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Fire departments worked to contain a fire at a recycling facility in Buena Vista Township Thursday afternoon.
The fire started just before noon on Towerline Road east of I-75 at Georgetown Logistics-Flint Recycling.
It is said that smoke could be seen for miles.
Fire officials say the fire is contained but will take some time to fully extinguish.
The Buena Vista Fire Department was assisted by Blumfield, Bridgeport and Frankenmuth Fire Departments.
At the same time, fire crews in that area had to put out a brush fire in Frankenmuth and a car fire on I-75.