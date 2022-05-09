Crews battle fire at Robert T. Longway Blvd. apartment in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Fire crews were battling a fire on Robert T. Longway Boulevard just west of Dort Highway Monday afternoon.
Crews were able to knock out the fire in about an hour.
There was one person trapped inside the apartment, but Flint Fire told ABC12 that, thanks to fast-acting neighbors they're okay.
"We arrived on scene. We had one person being being brought out by another citizen. That was from the lower apartment- the fire apartment. And they were transported to the hospital," said Battalion Chief Ramsey Clapper.
The person trapped in the apartment, along with the neighbors who rescued that person, were all taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
It's not clear what started the fire right now - it is under investigation.
Flint Fire said the fire only impacted only one apartment; everyone else is okay.