Crews battling fire at vacant motel in Buena Vista Township

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Buena Vista Charter Township fire crews are on the scene of a massive fire at a vacant motel.
Fire crews were called out to the former Welcome Inn & Suites motel on East Holland road around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. By the time firefighters arrived, thick black smoke and massive flames could be seen shooting out of the former motel.
With the structure deemed too unsafe to enter, fire fighters let it burn. The cause is under investigation, but is deemed suspicious since the building had not power and no gas hook up.
Once the flames are out, a demolition crew is scheduled to tear down the rest of the structure.
The trouble motel was shut down years ago after the building was ruled unsafe for occupancy.