Crews clean up at least 14,000 gallons of oily substance from Flint River

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - "Making tremendous progress." is how Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson describes the clean-up effort of the Flint River.

A week ago Tuesday, several miles of the river from Flint to Montrose became contaminated when an oil-based substance leaked into the waterway.

According to the sheriff, 14,000 to 15,000 gallons of the substance has been cleaned from the river.

Although progress is being made on cleaning up, many unknowns remain. Officials have identified Lockhart Chemical as the responsible party, but they still don't know what the substance is or the exact location of the breach.

The oil like substance that leaked into the Flint Rive was first noticed and reported by a fisherman. Days after the spill, officials said that are they are still testing to determine what it is.

"What we do know is the digital fingerprint of the chemical at the outfall matches that which is Lockhart Chemical," said Sheriff Chris Swanson, from Genesee County.

Although those two match, the Sheriff said that they still don't know what exact substance.

"The actual ingredients we do not know yet; I do not know yet," he said.

Also unknown is where the breach happened. And, it could take some time to identify.

"We know the location, we have it pinpointed but this is a site that has had decades and decades of industry on that exact piece of land so to dig down we have to do it meticulously," said the Sheriff. Swanson likened it to a medical procedure, "I think it was described best like it's an autopsy of the dirt to get down to that container. It's going to take a little bit of time."

The spill entered the river at the West Blvd. pipeline and impacted the river for several miles to the north. Heavy booms were put in place to keep contaminants from going down river.

According to Swanson, some booms are being lifted.

"We are lifting the boom out of Saginaw per Saginaw County, as well as the one in Montrose. Swanson said some booms will remain for the time being.

"We are keeping it about a mile or mile and half from the site in place until we do so more controls to make sure there are no more contaminants," he said.

Also, during Tuesday's briefing, the Sheriff sent a warning to other companies who produce materials with harmful chemicals.

It was Lockhart today, but tomorrow it could be somebody else," he said.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley also a part of Tuesday's update. He once again stressed that the city's drinking water supply has not been impacted by the spill.

The next update is expected in the next two days.