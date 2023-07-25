Crim Fitness Foundation partners with Genesee County Jail for mindfulness training

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Tuesday July 25th... The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has issued an Air Quality Action Day for Tuesday, July 25th, for elevated levels of fine particulate (PM2.5). Air Quality Index (AQI) levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (AQI Orange) range. The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties... Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee... Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb... Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe. Smoke originating from wildfires in west and central Canada will move across the state with elevated levels of PM2.5 expected. The Air Quality Index will likely increase into the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (Orange) range. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit prolonged or heavy exertion. Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible and reduce refueling your vehicle. Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher rated filters. For further information, please see the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the internet at: http://www.deqmiair.org/