Crim Fitness Foundation partners with Genesee County Jail for mindfulness training

FLINT, MI. (WJRT) - As we count down to the big HAP Crim Festival of Races next month, we are taking a closer look at the non-profit behind it.
The Crim Fitness Foundation works throughout the year with many groups and businesses to promote health and wellness in Flint and Genesee County.
Through a partnership with the Genesee County Jail, inmates are learning about the power of mindfulness.
The Crim designed a six-week Mindfulness and Mental Wellbeing Course for the I.G.N.I.T.E. program. It stands for Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education.
Back in 2022, close to 50 inmates started meeting once a week for an hour.
Percy Glover is the Genesee County Sheriff's Office Executive Director of Community Engagement. He said the course is making a big difference for inmates who come from many different backgrounds. Glover said many are already struggling with issues like mental health, substance abuse, and longterm poverty when they come to the jail.
"That struggle, that worry about how my partner, spouse, and children are doing now that I'm in here because I can't support them and we were already in a financially bad place."
Dinah Schaller of the Crim Mindfulness Initiative explained how the training works.
"We do a little discussion about the brain and brain science and neuroscience and how it works and some of like old habits... how do you fall into these habits. A lot of it is a practice where we do meditations like loving-kindness meditation, self-compassion meditation."
Schaller said the course has had great results.
"After three sessions... the participants fill out this survey. And what we found was that we had a statistically significant reduction in depressive symptoms and a statistically significant increase in coping mechanism. And it's really just the practice of mindfulness."
The jail said the inmates will be able to use the techniques for the rest of their lives, and also pass it on to their families in the future.
It plans to continue to offer the course.