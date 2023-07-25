 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect for Tuesday July 25th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
issued an Air Quality Action Day for Tuesday, July 25th, for
elevated levels of fine particulate (PM2.5). Air Quality Index (AQI)
levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (AQI
Orange) range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in west and central Canada will move
across the state with elevated levels of PM2.5 expected. The
Air Quality Index will likely increase into the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (Orange) range.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible and
reduce refueling your vehicle.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at: http://www.deqmiair.org/

Crim Fitness Foundation partners with Genesee County Jail for mindfulness training

  • Updated
  • 0
Inmates at the Genesee County Jail talk about Crim mindfulness course

Inmates at the Genesee County Jail say they're grateful for the Crim mindfulness training designed for the I.G.N.I.T.E. program.

FLINT, MI. (WJRT) - As we count down to the big HAP Crim Festival of Races next month, we are taking a closer look at the non-profit behind it.

The Crim Fitness Foundation works throughout the year with many groups and businesses to promote health and wellness in Flint and Genesee County.

Through a partnership with the Genesee County Jail, inmates are learning about the power of mindfulness.

The Crim designed a six-week Mindfulness and Mental Wellbeing Course for the I.G.N.I.T.E. program. It stands for Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education.

Back in 2022, close to 50 inmates started meeting once a week for an hour.

Percy Glover is the Genesee County Sheriff's Office Executive Director of Community Engagement. He said the course is making a big difference for inmates who come from many different backgrounds. Glover said many are already struggling with issues like mental health, substance abuse, and longterm poverty when they come to the jail.

"That struggle, that worry about how my partner, spouse, and children are doing now that I'm in here because I can't support them and we were already in a financially bad place."

Dinah Schaller of the Crim Mindfulness Initiative explained how the training works.

"We do a little discussion about the brain and brain science and neuroscience and how it works and some of like old habits... how do you fall into these habits. A lot of it is a practice where we do meditations like loving-kindness meditation, self-compassion meditation."

Schaller said the course has had great results.

"After three sessions... the participants fill out this survey. And what we found was that we had a statistically significant reduction in depressive symptoms and a statistically significant increase in coping mechanism. And it's really just the practice of mindfulness."

The jail said the inmates will be able to use the techniques for the rest of their lives, and also pass it on to their families in the future.

It plans to continue to offer the course.

