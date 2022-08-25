Crim kicks off without its 90 year old founder whose recovering from COVID

The 45th annual running of the HAP Crim Festival of races starts on Friday with the main event on Saturday in downtown Flint.
This year there will be at least two monumental firsts for the event that will see thousands of runners and walkers hitting the course.
"They are thrilled and so excited to be there Saturday morning," said Kid Fedio, longtime Crim trainer.
Last year she began training a group that will be different from any other on race day.
"Many of them had never participated in anything like this," Fedio said. Many of the runners she trained over the last several months came to the training without having any idea what the Crim was. Now they are apart of a historic first for the event.
"Of the 31 members I think I'm one of two hearing people," said the trainer.
Everyone else in her training group is deaf - forming the first organized ASL 5k group to ever in the races 45 year history to participate in the CRIM.
Speaking during the kick-off press event Fedio was met with thunderous applause when she described how monumental this moment is for the races.
"We have 31 members in the first historical group of ASLers," she said.
During the kick-off Fedio was honored during for making the races more inclusive.
Race Director Joe Dimambro talked about her selfless spirit. "She is constantly thinking of others in ways to share the joys of running and being active," he said.
Another first for this year's race - the 90 year old founder of the Crim , Bobby Crim, will not participate in the events as he recovers from a bout with COVID-19.
"Unfortunately Bobby is at home quarantining due to COVID."
Dimambro said he talks to Crim regularly and he is doing well. He also delivered a message on Crim's behalf.
"He wanted to make sure I relayed his best wishes for this year's race ,but unfortunately he wont be at this weekend's festivities," said Dimambro.