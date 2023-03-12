CRIM race organizers team up with local coffee house ahead of this year's race

SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WJRT) - Fireside Coffee offered a jolt of motivation for those considering doing the HAP CRIM festival of races this year.
Race organizers teamed up with the coffee house offering behind-the-scenes tours of the coffee roasting facility.
The event is just one way to entice the public to take part in the Vehicle City's popular summer event.
Events are being planned with other small businesses every month.
The 46th HAP CRIM Festival of Races is scheduled for August 25 and 26 so mark your calendars and start training!