Crime Stoppers offering new incentive to get violent repeat criminals off streets

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County announced a new program aimed at getting repeat violent offenders off the streets.
"What we are doing is offering $500.00 for any tips that come in thru Crime Stoppers that helps lead to the arrest of a felon in possession of a firearm,' said program director Julie Lopez.
Under federal law, convicted felons are prohibited from owning firearms. By targeting repeat offenders, the hope is it will make the community safer.
"What you are doing by calling and leaving information is saving lives," said retired ATF Resident Agent in Charge and Crime Stoppers board member Alan Jakubowski. "It's taking firearms off the streets and it's putting us in position where law enforcement can keep us safe."
The City of Flint is reporting a reduction of violent crime this year and programs such as this will help get violent criminals off the streets.
Detective Sergeant Tyrone Booth with Flint Police said, "We know efforts of the community is helping us drive down crime."
in 2022, Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County has paid out $21,000 in reward money.
Right now, the pilot program is only for Flint and Genesee County, but if successful may be expanded to other Crime Stoppers programs in the area.
If you have a tip, you can report it anonymously to 1-800-422-JAIL or via email at CRIMESTOPPERSOFFLINT.COM