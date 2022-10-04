 Skip to main content
1 dead, 1 critical after double shooting near University of Michigan-Flint

  • Updated
Root Street shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One man died and another was listed in critical condition after a double shooting near the University of Michigan-Flint campus.

The shooting was reported around 7:10 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Root Street, which is about a block of the campus.

Mott Community College students received an automated message about the shooting Monday evening because it occurred less than a mile from that campus.

Ambulances rushed both victims to Hurley Medical Center. A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead of his injuries and a 24-year-old man was listed in critical condition Tuesday morning.

The Flint Police Department did not release any information about a suspect or a possible motive for the shooting. Anyone with information about the incident should call Flint police at 810-237-6970 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

