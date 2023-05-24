 Skip to main content
1 dead, 1 injured after shootings in Flint on Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Flint Police on scene in the City

Flint Police Department

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A pair of shootings in Flint left one man dead and another with critical injuries Tuesday evening.

The first shooting was reported around 6:55 p.m. in the 600 block of Lorado Avenue. The Flint Police Department says the adult male victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The second shooting was reported around 11:55 p.m. at the Easy Stop Liquor store at the intersection of Dort Highway and Lippincott Boulevard. However, investigators believe the shooting happened at an unknown location elsewhere.

The adult male victim was rushed to Hurley Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition on Wednesday.

Flint police did not release any information about suspects or the possible motive for either shooting.

Anyone with information about either incident should call the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6912 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.

