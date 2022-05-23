1 dead, 1 injured and 1 arrested after shooting in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A shooting in Saginaw left one person dead and another injured on Friday evening.
Michigan State Police arrested a 27-year-old male suspect in connection with the crime.
The shooting was reported around 6:45 p.m. in the 3600 block of Fulton Street.
Investigators say 33-year-old Brandon Patterson of Saginaw sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died of his injuries.
A 32-year-old male, who wasn't identified, went to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Michigan State Police arrested a 27-year-old male suspect on Sunday. He was taken to the Saginaw County Jail, where he remained in custody Monday morning while awaiting arraignment.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at 989-313-6435 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.