10-year-old accused of stealing mother's SUV, driving on I-75

Michigan State Police door 2

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are investigating a scary situation from last weekend, when a 10-year-old child allegedly stole a vehicle and drove for several miles down I-75 in Saginaw County.

The 2017 Buick Encore was reported stolen Saturday afternoon from a residence on Hess Avenue in Buena Vista Township. Moments later, Saginaw County 911 received calls about a young child driving recklessly southbound on I-75.

Michigan State Police and other agencies began chasing the SUV. OnStar was able to remotely slow down the vehicle until it came to a stop against a guardrail on I-75 near Birch Run.

The child, who is about 5 feet tall, got out of the vehicle and ran into the woods on foot. Police eventually captured him and took him into custody.

Investigators say the 10-year-old was staying with a relative in Saginaw County and the stolen vehicle belonged his mother, who was in the Detroit area. They believe he stole the vehicle because he wanted to see his mother.

The boy was taken to the Saginaw County Juvenile Center, where was charged as juvenile.

