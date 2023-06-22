$100,000 reward offered for information regarding the death of Megan Lynn Drumhiller

CARROLLTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A reward of up to $100,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest regarding the death of Megan Lynne Drumhiller.

On January 28, 2022, the Carrollton Township Police responded to a well-being check on Drumhiller at her residence. When police gained access to the home, they found the then 31-year-old deceased under suspicious circumstances.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Terry Camp will have a full report coming up at 6 p.m.