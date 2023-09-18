11-year-old bicyclist shot in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - An 11-year-old boy is recovering from gunshot wounds after he was shot while riding his bike in Saginaw on Friday evening.

Michigan State Police say the 11-year-old, who was not identified, was riding in the area of 5th Street and Lapeer Avenue around 8:30 p.m., when the shooting was reported.

The victim received treatment at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Police say nobody else sustained injuries during the incident.

Investigators did not release any information about suspects or a motive on Monday morning.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at 989-759-1605 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.