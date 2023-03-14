13-year-old accused of bringing loaded gun into Bridgeport school

BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A 13-year-old boy now faces a criminal charge for allegedly bringing a loaded handgun in the bathroom of a middle school.
The incident happened March 6 inside Bridgeport's Atkins Middle School building. Staff members suspected the student might have something illegal in his book bag and it appears he tried to hide it in the bathroom.
The gun belongs to a family member but investigators were not sure how the 13-year-old boy got access to it.
Only Atkins Middle School families were notified about the incident and a school security expert believes the situation was handled appropriately.
Police and school officials released few details on Tuesday. They say a staff member became suspicious when students were looking inside another student's book bag around lunch time.
Efforts to search the bag were not successful.
At some point, the student went into a bathroom, pushed a ceiling panel or a light panel aside and hid the gun up there. School staff apparently knew the student went into the bathroom and found the loaded handgun.
The 13-year-old student has been charged as a juvenile with carrying a concealed weapon in a weapons-free school zone. The charge is a five-year felony.
Bridgeport Schools Superintendent Mark Whelton says he is "proud of the quick reaction of staff members."
While the entire district was not notified of the discovery, he said "the families that were impacted were notified." He added that "people have to take care of firearms and keep them out of the hands of children."
School security expert Tom Mynsberge, who works with Bridgeport schools, said the middle school and adjacent elementary school buildings were never placed on lockdown. He believes the district's staff handled the situation the right way.
"They get blown out of proportion to where our kids feel unsafe, they feel vulnerable, when really it's the safest place for them to be," Mynsberge said.
While the 13-year-old is charged, it's not clear if the family member who owns the gun will face legal trouble in this case.
This was the second time a gun was found inside a Bridgeport school building during this school year. Back in September, a gun was discovered in Bridgeport High School.
The gun was found after two students were stabbed in the school. They recovered from their injuries.
An 18-year-old was charged in the stabbing and his case is still working its way through the court system. Authorities discovered the gun later that same day and a 16-year-old was charged as a juvenile.