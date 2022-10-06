13-year-old accused of threatening violence at Midland middle school

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A 13-year-old student of Northeast Middle School in Midland was arrested after police say he threatened to commit an act of violence.
The Midland Police Department and Midland Public Schools administration learned of the alleged threat Thursday morning, but investigators say it actually was made on Monday.
Authorities moved quickly to apprehend the eighth-grade suspect. The 13-year-old was taken to the Midland County Juvenile Care Center while charges are pending.
Midland police say the threat involved use of a firearm, but investigators did not find any with the student and they don't believe he ever had access to a gun to carry out the threat.
The police investigation into the alleged threat will continue. Anyone with additional information about the situation should call Midland police at 989-631-4244.