 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 21 knots from the north
with gusts up to 25 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 1 PM EDT Thursday
with the largest waves expected around 2 AM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

13-year-old accused of threatening violence at Midland middle school

  • Updated
  • 0
Midland Police Department

Midland Police Department

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A 13-year-old student of Northeast Middle School in Midland was arrested after police say he threatened to commit an act of violence.

The Midland Police Department and Midland Public Schools administration learned of the alleged threat Thursday morning, but investigators say it actually was made on Monday.

Authorities moved quickly to apprehend the eighth-grade suspect. The 13-year-old was taken to the Midland County Juvenile Care Center while charges are pending.

Midland police say the threat involved use of a firearm, but investigators did not find any with the student and they don't believe he ever had access to a gun to carry out the threat.

The police investigation into the alleged threat will continue. Anyone with additional information about the situation should call Midland police at 989-631-4244.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you