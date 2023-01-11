 Skip to main content
13-year-old arrested with handgun, ammunition at Pinconning school

  • Updated
  • 0
Some Pinconning students thought lockdown drill was a real active shooter threat

Pinconning High School

Police arrested a 13-year-old boy after he brought a handgun and ammunition to Pinconning High/Middle School on Tuesday.

PINCONNING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police arrested a 13-year-old student who brought a handgun and ammunition to school on Tuesday.

Investigators say a fellow student alerted staff members at Pinconning High/Middle School about the gun around 2 p.m. Staff immediately brought the 13-year-old to the office, where they found the handgun an an extra ammunition magazine.

Michigan State Police arrested the 13-year-old at Pinconning High/Middle School and brought him to a juvenile detention center, where he was awaiting formal charges on Wednesday.

No injuries were reported from the incident and the student did not fire any gunshots. Police will continue investigating the incident.

Students can report threats or potential violence at school through the OK2SAY program by calling 1-855-565-2729, sending a text message to 652729 or emailing OK2SAY@mi.gov.

