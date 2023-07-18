 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

15 mph minibike chase through Saginaw lands 24-year-old in jail

  • Updated
  • 0
15 mph minibike chase through Saginaw lands 24-year-old in jail

Marcel Carter flees from police on a minibike in Saginaw.

 GTR Boy

Saginaw MI City Police Department and Saginaw County Sheriff's Department in a pursuit with a mini bike in the area of Woodbridge Street and Court Street on Saginaw's West Side. Suspect eventually crashed out and was checked out for injuries.

Pursuit. 6/16/23

🔵Saginaw Michigan City Police Department

🔵Saginaw County Sheriff's Department

My Instagram https://instagram.com/michigan_first_responders?r=nametag

Thanks for watching!

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw man was arraigned Tuesday after he led police on a 15 mph chase through Saginaw over the weekend.

The slow speed chase wound around Saginaw on Sunday afternoon. The man driving the mini-bike, 24-year-old Marcel Carter, was weaving through traffic as police pursued him.

Police were investigating reports that Carter violated a personal protection order that stemmed from a domestic violence incident. He was arraigned on several charges, including fleeing from police and aggravated stalking.

Carter is also accused of violating is bond following a previous arrest, so he remained in custody in the Saginaw County Jail after arraignment with no bond offered.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Tags

Recommended for you