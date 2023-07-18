15 mph minibike chase through Saginaw lands 24-year-old in jail

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw man was arraigned Tuesday after he led police on a 15 mph chase through Saginaw over the weekend.
The slow speed chase wound around Saginaw on Sunday afternoon. The man driving the mini-bike, 24-year-old Marcel Carter, was weaving through traffic as police pursued him.
Police were investigating reports that Carter violated a personal protection order that stemmed from a domestic violence incident. He was arraigned on several charges, including fleeing from police and aggravated stalking.
Carter is also accused of violating is bond following a previous arrest, so he remained in custody in the Saginaw County Jail after arraignment with no bond offered.