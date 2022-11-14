 Skip to main content
15-year-old arrested after deadly shooting outside Saginaw residence

Michigan State Police

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 20-year-old man is dead and a 15-year-old boy is in custody after a shooting outside a residence in Saginaw on Sunday afternoon.

Michigan State Police responded to the shooting in the 900 block of North Porter Street around 3 p.m.

The 20-year-old victim, who police have not identified, was injured by gunfire outside a residence. He was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced dead.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the 15-year-old suspect's residence in the city of Saginaw. Police took him into custody and brought him to the Saginaw County Juvenile Facility.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at 989-578-2059 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.

