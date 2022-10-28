15-year-old Bay City shooting victim faces long road to recovery

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Aubriana Anderson continues to recover from a gunshot wound to her head suffered last weekend in what police called an accident.

The shooting happened in the Bay City home of Anderson's grandmother Saturday morning. The 15-year-old suspect in the case is facing some serious adult charges.

Five teenagers were in a Bay City home, when one of the teenagers pulled out a gun and 15-year-old Anderson was shot in the head.

"She's stable. She is actually awake now," said Melina Acosta, who is Anderson's aunt.

She said her niece will have a long road to recovery.

"She has no movement at all on her right side. It's emotional because she is so young," Acosta said.

An affidavit in the Bay City police report indicates 15-year-old Ernest Olivo had a gun in the Sherman Street home where Anderson lives.

Olivo and Anderson had been in a relationship and a witness told police Olivo was trying to scare her by pointing the gun at her at times. Then one time, the gun went off.

"It's a minor with a gun for some reason, who obviously had no previous education on how to handle a gun, on what to do," she said.

The Bay County Prosecutor's Office charged 15-year-old Olivo as an adult with six charges in all, including discharge of a firearm in a building causing serious injury -- a 15-year felony.

"We did think it was an accidental shooting after talking with witnesses," said Bay City Public Safety Department Capt. Nathan Webster.

The police report indicates Olivo, who ran from the home after the shooting, told police he and friends found the gun on Center Avenue. But Webster said Olivo then told police they stole it from the glove compartment of a car.

"We did locate the gun and we did find out it is registered to a person in Saginaw," Webster said.

Bay County Prosecutor Nancy Borushko did not return messages seeking comment on her charging decisions on Friday. Olivo remained in custody Friday on a $100,000 cash bond.

"It's unfortunate, unfortunate for everyone because everyone's lives are affected, because Ernest will now be in jail or juvenile, or wherever he is and we don't know if Aubriana can walk again,' says Acosta.

Click here for a GoFundMe page set up to benefit Anderson's family during her recovery.