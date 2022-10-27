15-year-old charged as adult for allegedly shooting friend in Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 15-year-old boy has been charged as an adult in last weekend's shooting of his 15-year-old friend in Bay City.

Ernest Olivo faces six gun charges, including discharge of a firearm inside a building causing injury. He could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Court records show Olivo was with a 15-year-old female friend, with whom he had been in a relationship previously, inside a home on Sherman Street on Bay City's east side Saturday.

Olivo told police that he and some friends had stolen a gun from a car earlier and he had the gun with him. When he pointed the gun at the girl, Olivo said it accidentally went off.

The girl was rushed to an area hospital, where she remained critical condition Thursday. Olivo remained in custody Thursday on a $100,000 bond.