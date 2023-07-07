 Skip to main content
15-year-old shot and killed on Saginaw's east side

Police found the body of 15-year-old Cortez Hampton in the basement of this abandoned house in Saginaw.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police found the body of a 15-year-old who was shot and killed in the basement of a house in Saginaw's east side Friday morning.

The Saginaw Police Department responded to the abandoned house in the 2000 block of South Jefferson Avenue around 9:40 a.m. They found the body of Cortez Hampton, who suffered at least one gunshot wound.

He is the ninth homicide victim in Saginaw so far in 2023.

Saginaw police officers canvassed the neighborhood and interviewed nearby residents to seek information about how Hampton ended up dead in the house. Investigators did not release any information about a possible suspect Friday.

Detectives were looking for more witnesses Friday afternoon. Anyone with information about Hampton's death should call Saginaw police at 989-759-1251 or 989-759-1628.

