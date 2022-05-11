16-year-old facing charges for death of beloved Flint police captain

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 16-year-old is facing two felony charges for his alleged role in causing the death of Flint Police Department Capt. Collin Birnie.

The teen from Montrose is accused of causing the Feb. 4 deadly crash on Elms Road near Mt. Morris Road, which claimed the life of Birnie.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said the teen tried to pass several vehicles in the oncoming lane when he hit Birnie head on. Birnie was driving his city patrol unit home when the crash happened.

The teenager, who was not identified, is charged with manslaughter with a motor vehicle and reckless driving causing death. He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Investigators say the teen was driving a Chevrolet Traverse at a very high rate speed southbound in the northbound lane of Elms Road while passing other vehicles.

Other drivers slowed to let the teen back into his lane, but he lost control of the Traverse, went back into the oncoming lane and slammed into Birnie. Birnie was driving north on Elms Road on his way home.

An ambulance rushed Birnie to an area hospital, where was pronounced dead later that evening.

The teenage driver currently is charged as a juvenile, but Leyton plans to ask a family court judge to designate the teen as an adult.

If the teen is convicted, Leyton said the judge would have three sentencing options: