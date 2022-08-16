16-year-old pleads guilty to causing crash that killed Flint police captain

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 16-year-old boy from Montrose pleaded guilty on Tuesday to causing the crash that killed beloved Flint Police Capt. Collin Birnie in February.

The teen, who is not being identified because he was charged as a juvenile, pleaded guilty to a single charge of reckless driving causing death. Another charge of manslaughter with a motor vehicle was dropped in exchange for his plea.

Both charges carry a maximum sentence of up to 15 years in prison, but the teen was not charged as an adult so he will receive a lighter sentence.

The teen admitted to driving a Chevrolet Traverse at a high rate of speed southbound on Elms Road in Mt. Morris Township on Feb. 4 when he tried to pass several other vehicles traveling in the same direction.

He entered the oncoming lane of traffic, lost control and slammed into 53-year-old Birnie's marked patrol unit. Birnie was driving home when the crash happened. Investigators say he had little time to react before the collision.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton asked a judge to charge the teen as an adult, but that motion was denied and the case remained in juvenile court.