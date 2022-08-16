 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Thunderstorm will impact portions of Tuscola, southeastern
Saginaw, northeastern Shiawassee and northwestern Genesee Counties
through 315 PM EDT...

At 220 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Frankenmuth, moving southwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Frankenmuth around 225 PM EDT.
Birch Run around 300 PM EDT.
Clio, Mount Morris, Montrose and Beecher around 315 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include East Dayton, Arthur,
Tuscola, Colling, Wisner, Burt, Ellington, Gera, Gilford and Layton
Corners.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

16-year-old pleads guilty to causing crash that killed Flint police captain

  • Updated
  • 0
Capt. Collin Birnie

Flint Police Capt. Collin Birnie died in the line of duty after a crash on Feb. 4, 2022.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 16-year-old boy from Montrose pleaded guilty on Tuesday to causing the crash that killed beloved Flint Police Capt. Collin Birnie in February.

The teen, who is not being identified because he was charged as a juvenile, pleaded guilty to a single charge of reckless driving causing death. Another charge of manslaughter with a motor vehicle was dropped in exchange for his plea.

Both charges carry a maximum sentence of up to 15 years in prison, but the teen was not charged as an adult so he will receive a lighter sentence. 

The teen admitted to driving a Chevrolet Traverse at a high rate of speed southbound on Elms Road in Mt. Morris Township on Feb. 4 when he tried to pass several other vehicles traveling in the same direction.

He entered the oncoming lane of traffic, lost control and slammed into 53-year-old Birnie's marked patrol unit. Birnie was driving home when the crash happened. Investigators say he had little time to react before the collision.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton asked a judge to charge the teen as an adult, but that motion was denied and the case remained in juvenile court.

