16-year-old shot along railroad tracks in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department is investigating a shooting on Lapeer Road just west of Dort Highway near the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan.
The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. along the railroad tracks outside the food bank's warehouse. According to the Flint Police Department, a 16-year-old was hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday.
Flint Police Chief Terence Green said no suspect information was available Wednesday evening. He also could not provide any details on the circumstances that led to the shooting.
Anyone with information about the incident should call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.