17-year-old faces adult charges for carjacking at Holly gas station

HOLLY, Mich. (WJRT) - The 17-year-old suspect accused of carjacking a senior citizen at the Mobil gas station in Holly on Monday morning appeared in court for arraignment Wednesday.

Although the suspect is a juvenile, Michigan State Police say he will face adult charges for the incident. Investigators did not release the suspect's name after Wednesday's arraignment.

The suspect is facing felony charges of carjacking, unlawful imprisonment, larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm while committing a felony.

The male suspect was taken to Oakland County Children's Village, a juvenile detention center, after arraignment and held without bond while awaiting further court proceedings.

Michigan State Police say the suspect hid in the back seat of a 78-year-old man's car outside the Mobil gas station in the 15000 block of North Holly Road in the village of Holly when the victim went inside around 6:55 a.m. Monday.

When he came out, the victim told police that the 17-year-old suspect claimed he was armed with a handgun and ordered the victim to drive home. At the victim's house in Groveland Township, the suspect allowed the 78-year-old to get out, took keys to the car and drove away.

The victim's car is equipped with a third-party GPS system, which allows authorities to track its location and disable it remotely. Police tracked the stolen vehicle to an address in the 4100 block of First Street in Brown City.

Police saw the suspect walking toward the vehicle when they arrived in the area. Michigan State Police say the suspect resisted when officers tried to arrest him, leading to a struggle.

A deputy from the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office used a Taser, which allowed police to handcuff the suspect without further incident.