18-year-old accused of firing gun at Tawas after-prom party

TAWAS CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A man from West Branch has been charged with firing a gun at a prom after-party in Iosco County.

The incident happened early Sunday morning at a home in Grant Township. The Iosco County Prosecutor's Office says a police investigation shows a fight broke out at the party, which happened after the Tawas Area Schools prom.

Investigators say 18-year-old Gorgin Dittenber is accused of pulling out a firearm, pointing it at people who were at the party, hit a juvenile with the gun and discharged the firearm.

Dittenber faces several charges, including discharging a firearm in a building. The charge carries up to 10 years in prison if he is convicted.

Dittenber, who is not a student at Tawas Area High School, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him in Iosco County District Court.

