18-year-old dead, 15-year-old injured in double shooting at Flint Township home

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - An 18-year-old man died and a 15-year-old boy was injured in a double shooting at a Flint Township mobile home park late Tuesday.
The shooting was reported around 11 p.m. in the 3600 block of Aurora Court in the Vineyard Village Mobile Home Community off Lavelle Road, according to the Flint Township Police Department.
Flint Township police say the 18-year-old victim was found dead of gunshot injuries inside the residence and the 15-year-old was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators believe suspects fired several gunshots into the residence. They fled in an unknown direction after the incident. Police attempted to track them with a K-9 team, but they were unable to locate the shooters.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Flint Township Police Department at 810-600-3250 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.