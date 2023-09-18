18-year-old shot and killed on Flint's north side

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An 18-year-old man died after he was shot during an altercation on Flint's north side over the weekend, according to Michigan State Police.

Investigators say the victim and a 31-year-old man got into an argument outside a residence around 10 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of West Marengo Avenue.

Police arrested the 31-year-old suspect, but he was not identified Monday morning because he had not appeared in court for arraignment.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Flint Major Case Unit at 810-237-6919 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.