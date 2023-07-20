19-year-old shot and killed at Saginaw residence

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are investigating the shooting death of a 19-year-old man at a residence in Saginaw on Wednesday night.
Police received a call about a deceased victim in a house in the 2500 block of North Clinton Street around 10:15 p.m. Officers found the 19-year-old from Saginaw dead with a gunshot wound.
Michigan State Police say nobody else at the residence reported any injuries. Investigators did not release any information about a possible suspect or motive for the shooting Thursday morning.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at 989-759-1605 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.