19-year-old shot inside vehicle parked on Saginaw's west side

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police in Saginaw are looking for suspects in the city's latest shooting incident.
The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Congress Avenue and Mackinaw Street on the city's west side.
Police say unknown suspects hot a 19-year-old man while he was sitting in his vehicle. He was taken to an area hospital, where he remained in stable condition Tuesday.
Investigators believe the victim's injuries are non-life-threatening.
Saginaw police did not release a suspect description or any information on a possible motive. Anyone with information about the shooting should call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.