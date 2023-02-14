 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty south winds will increase gradually
overnight tonight, but the strongest wind gusts will come
Wednesday morning into parts of the afternoon as strong
southwesterly flow overspreads the area behind a cold front.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

19-year-old shot inside vehicle parked on Saginaw's west side

Saginaw Police Department

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police in Saginaw are looking for suspects in the city's latest shooting incident.

The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Congress Avenue and Mackinaw Street on the city's west side.

Police say unknown suspects hot a 19-year-old man while he was sitting in his vehicle. He was taken to an area hospital, where he remained in stable condition Tuesday.

Investigators believe the victim's injuries are non-life-threatening.

Saginaw police did not release a suspect description or any information on a possible motive. Anyone with information about the shooting should call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.

