19-year-old, two juveniles accused of deadly double shooting in Flint Township

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A 19-year-old is facing eight charges for a deadly double shooting in Flint Township on July 5.

Police say the shooting left 18-year-old Alex Madrano dead and a 15-year-old boy with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting was reported around 11 p.m. in the 3600 block of Aurora Court in the Vineyard Village Mobile Home Community off Lavelle Road, according to the Flint Township Police Department.

The Flint Township Police Department says 19-year-old Christopher Wesley Grammatico was arrested and arraigned Friday on the following charges:

Open murder

Assault with intent to murder.

Discharge of a firearm into a building causing death.

Discharge of a firearm into a building causing serious impairment.

Four counts of having a firearm while committing a felony.

Two juveniles also were arrested in connection with the double shooting and will face undisclosed charges in Genesee County Juvenile Court.

Investigators say Grammatico fired several gunshots into the residence before running off on foot. Police attempted to track him with a K-9 team, but they were unable to locate that night.