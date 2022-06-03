2 arrested after Michigan State Police helicopters hit by laser pointers

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Two men were arrested overnight after they allegedly aimed laser pointers at Michigan State Police helicopters.
Michigan State Police say a 59-year-old man was arrested for pointing a laser at the Trooper 3 helicopter just after 1:30 a.m.
A video from the helicopter shows the man standing near the corner of a residence at an unknown location pointing a laser at the helicopter several times.
Troopers in the helicopter directed police on the ground to the suspect's location and he was arrested. Authorities indicated that they recovered a laser pointer on the 59-year-old when they arrested him.
In a separate incident, the Michigan State Police Trooper 2 helicopter was flying over Hamtramck when someone in a BMW allegedly hit the aircraft with a laser pointer several times while sitting in a parking lot.
Police arrested the 18-year-old male driver of the BMW and found a laser pointer on him.
No Michigan State Police officials were injured by either of the laser pointer incidents. Investigators say both suspects could face a felony charge for pointing a laser at an aircraft, which carries a maximum five-year prison sentence.