2 arrested after Michigan State Police helicopters hit by laser pointers

A 59-year-old Flint man is accused of hitting a Michigan State Police helicopter with a laser pointer.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Two men were arrested overnight after they allegedly aimed laser pointers at Michigan State Police helicopters.

Michigan State Police say a 59-year-old man was arrested for pointing a laser at the Trooper 3 helicopter just after 1:30 a.m.

A video from the helicopter shows the man standing near the corner of a residence at an unknown location pointing a laser at the helicopter several times.

Troopers in the helicopter directed police on the ground to the suspect's location and he was arrested. Authorities indicated that they recovered a laser pointer on the 59-year-old when they arrested him.

In a separate incident, the Michigan State Police Trooper 2 helicopter was flying over Hamtramck when someone in a BMW allegedly hit the aircraft with a laser pointer several times while sitting in a parking lot. 

Police arrested the 18-year-old male driver of the BMW and found a laser pointer on him.

No Michigan State Police officials were injured by either of the laser pointer incidents. Investigators say both suspects could face a felony charge for pointing a laser at an aircraft, which carries a maximum five-year prison sentence.

