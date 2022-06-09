2 dead in separate shootings in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Two people have died as the result of shootings at two different locations in Saginaw on Thursday.
Police say that the first shooting happened at the intersection of Bond Street and Holland Avenue on the city's west side.
Michigan State Police say a 27-year-old woman was shot while sitting inside a vehicle and died from her injuries on the scene. A 23-year-old woman sitting in the vehicle with her was hospitalized with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
While police were there, there was a report of another shooting on Marquette Street near Maple Street.
Police say 74-year-old Phillip Terry Lipscomb of Saginaw was involved in a traffic crash at the intersection of Gratiot Avenue and Stephens Street. He lost consciousness while attempting to drive to a local hospital.
Lipscomb was rushed to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Investigators from Michigan State Police and the Saginaw Police Department are trying to determine if the shootings are related. Anyone with information about either shooting should call police at 989-297-8657 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.