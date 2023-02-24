2 Flint men sent to prison for 62 illegal gun purchases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WJRT) - Two men from Flint were sentenced to prison for a scheme to purchase 62 guns illegally and resell them on the streets.
U.S. Attorney Mark Totten of Grand Rapids said 24-year-old Jonathan-Michael Brown and 25-year-old Jalen Kenyatta Malik Jackson both pleaded guilty to their roles in the scheme.
Brown, who received a 10-year prison sentence, also was ordered to pay more than $28,000 in restitution to federally licensed gun dealers who lost money to the scheme.
Jackson was sentenced to one year and one day in prison, along with more than $12,000 in restitution.
Prosecutors say the suspects worked together on a scheme to purchase 62 firearms using multiple fraudulent methods. Brown has a previous felony conviction, which prohibits him from lawfully possessing any guns.
However, authorities say he used other people's driver's license and credit card numbers to complete several gun purchases. He then sold those illegally obtained weapons for a profit.
After Brown was arrested, prosecutors say he recruited Jackson to continue making illegal gun purchases using stolen personal identification information.
Brown pleaded guilty to the following three federal crimes:
- Making a false statement during the purchase of firearms.
- Aggravated identity theft in connection with the purchase of firearms.
- Conspiracy to commit wire fraud for profiting from selling firearms.
Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of making a false statement during the purchase of firearms.
U.S. District Judge Jane Beckering said Brown's "spree of firearms purchases" through the fraud scheme "victimized many people." Totten said he will work to arrest people who straw purchase weapons and "flood our streets" with illegal firearms.