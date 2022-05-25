 Skip to main content
2 injured following shooting on 12th Street bridge Wednesday afternoon

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Two people were injured during a shooting on the 12th Street bridge in Flint on Wednesday.

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. on the bridge over I-475 between Saginaw Street and Lapeer Road.

The two victims were shot in their legs and appeared to be in stable condition Wednesday afternoon.

The Flint Police Department could not immediately comment on the investigation or provide any information about suspects in the incident. 

