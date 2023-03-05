2 males in critical condition after being shot in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police and Saginaw police detectives are investigating a shooting which sent two people to the hospital.
It happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Durand Street, according to the Saginaw Major Case Unit.
Police say a 17-year-old and 20-year-old from Saginaw were shot while riding bicycles. Both men sustained life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital, where they remained in critical condition Sunday.
Investigators did not announce the arrests of any suspects by Sunday evening. Police did not provide a description of the suspect or any information about a possible motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information about the crime should call Michigan State Police at 231-429-8579, the Saginaw Major Case Unit at 989-578-2059 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.